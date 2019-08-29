Contrasting of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 58 5.01 N/A 0.39 127.00 Stamps.com Inc. 69 2.46 N/A 7.33 6.51

In table 1 we can see Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stamps.com Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Volatility & Risk

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.35 beta. From a competition point of view, Stamps.com Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are 3.2 and 2.8. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

The upside potential is 43.24% for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $67.71. Stamps.com Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64.5 consensus price target and a -1.27% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Stamps.com Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Stamps.com Inc.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Stamps.com Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.