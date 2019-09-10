Contrasting of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 57 4.92 N/A 0.39 127.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.35 shows that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, One Horizon Group Inc. has beta of 2.97 which is 197.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are 3.2 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor One Horizon Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than One Horizon Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is $66, with potential upside of 39.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 8.7%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than One Horizon Group Inc.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.