Contrasting of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 56 5.10 N/A 0.39 127.00 AppFolio Inc. 95 14.16 N/A 0.55 176.83

Table 1 demonstrates Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AppFolio Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than AppFolio Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s 1.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, AppFolio Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are 3.2 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor AppFolio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and AppFolio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AppFolio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 37.21% at a $66 average target price. Competitively the average target price of AppFolio Inc. is $61, which is potential -33.70% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than AppFolio Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares and 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AppFolio Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while AppFolio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors AppFolio Inc. beats Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.