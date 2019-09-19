Contrasting of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Both Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold Inc. 6 3.95 N/A -0.15 0.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.65 N/A -0.24 0.00

Demonstrates Alamos Gold Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alamos Gold Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alamos Gold Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 24.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alamos Gold Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.56% and 76.8%. Insiders held 0.27% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares. Competitively, IAMGOLD Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamos Gold Inc. -3.11% 12.16% 43.96% 47.86% 19.31% 81.94% IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36%

For the past year Alamos Gold Inc. had bullish trend while IAMGOLD Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Alamos Gold Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors IAMGOLD Corporation.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.