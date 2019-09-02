Contrasting of Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

As Farm & Construction Machinery companies, Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamo Group Inc. 100 1.26 N/A 6.02 16.27 Deere & Company 158 1.24 N/A 9.96 16.64

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alamo Group Inc. and Deere & Company. Deere & Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Alamo Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Alamo Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Deere & Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alamo Group Inc. and Deere & Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamo Group Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 9.8% Deere & Company 0.00% 29.7% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.84 beta indicates that Alamo Group Inc. is 16.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Deere & Company has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alamo Group Inc. and Deere & Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamo Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Deere & Company 1 3 10 2.71

Alamo Group Inc. has a 4.22% upside potential and a consensus target price of $119. On the other hand, Deere & Company’s potential upside is 9.61% and its average target price is $169.79. Based on the results given earlier, Deere & Company is looking more favorable than Alamo Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alamo Group Inc. and Deere & Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 82.1%. 2.9% are Alamo Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Deere & Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamo Group Inc. 0.29% -2.51% -6.14% 13.19% 9.37% 26.6% Deere & Company -0.92% 0.31% 0.67% 1.68% 19.86% 11.05%

For the past year Alamo Group Inc. has stronger performance than Deere & Company

Summary

Deere & Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors Alamo Group Inc.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts. It also provides air, mechanical broom, and regenerative air sweepers; pothole patchers and replacement parts; parking lot sweepers; excavators; catch basin cleaners and roadway debris vacuum systems; truck-mounted vacuum trucks, combination sewer cleaners, and hydro excavators; snow removal and ice control products; snow plows and heavy duty snow removal equipment, hitches, and attachments; and public works and runway maintenance products, parts, and services. In addition, it offers tractor-powered equipment, including rotary mowers, finishing mowers, flail mowers, disc mowers, front-end loaders, backhoes, rotary tillers, posthole diggers, scraper blades, and parts, as well as self-propelled zero turn radius mowers; cutting parts, replacement tillage tools, disc blades, and fertilizer application components; and heavy-duty mechanical rotary mowers, snow blowers, and rock removal equipment, as well as flail mowers and other agricultural equipment. Further, it provides hydraulic and boom-mounted hedge and grass cutters, as well as other tractor attachments and implements; hedgerow cutters, industrial grass mowers, and agricultural seedbed preparation cultivators; self-propelled sprayers and multi-drive load-carrying vehicles; cutting blades; front-end loaders, backhoes, attachments, and parts; hydraulic and mechanical boom mowers; and vacuum trucks, high pressure cleaning systems, and trenchers. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Seguin, Texas.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products. Its Construction and Forestry segment manufactures and distributes backhoe loaders; crawler dozers and loaders; four-wheel-drive loaders; excavators; motor graders; articulated dump trucks; landscape loaders; skid-steer loaders; and log skidders, feller bunchers, log loaders, log forwarders, log harvesters, and related attachments used in construction, earthmoving, material handling, and timber harvesting applications. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment finances sales and leases of new and used agriculture and turf equipment, and construction and forestry equipment. This segment also provides wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment; finances retail revolving charge accounts; and offers extended equipment warranties. The company markets its products primarily through independent retail dealer networks and retail outlets. Deere & Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.