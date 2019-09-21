Contrasting of Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)

We are comparing Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Farm & Construction Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamo Group Inc. 102 1.30 N/A 6.02 16.27 Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 2 0.51 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alamo Group Inc. and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alamo Group Inc. and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamo Group Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 9.8% Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% -23.9% -14.5%

Risk & Volatility

Alamo Group Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alamo Group Inc. are 4.6 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Alamo Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alamo Group Inc. and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamo Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alamo Group Inc.’s average price target is $128, while its potential upside is 10.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Alamo Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.1% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alamo Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 5.8% are Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alamo Group Inc. 0.29% -2.51% -6.14% 13.19% 9.37% 26.6% Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 1.9% -0.59% -6.94% -0.76% -23.09% 1.9%

For the past year Alamo Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Summary

Alamo Group Inc. beats Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts. It also provides air, mechanical broom, and regenerative air sweepers; pothole patchers and replacement parts; parking lot sweepers; excavators; catch basin cleaners and roadway debris vacuum systems; truck-mounted vacuum trucks, combination sewer cleaners, and hydro excavators; snow removal and ice control products; snow plows and heavy duty snow removal equipment, hitches, and attachments; and public works and runway maintenance products, parts, and services. In addition, it offers tractor-powered equipment, including rotary mowers, finishing mowers, flail mowers, disc mowers, front-end loaders, backhoes, rotary tillers, posthole diggers, scraper blades, and parts, as well as self-propelled zero turn radius mowers; cutting parts, replacement tillage tools, disc blades, and fertilizer application components; and heavy-duty mechanical rotary mowers, snow blowers, and rock removal equipment, as well as flail mowers and other agricultural equipment. Further, it provides hydraulic and boom-mounted hedge and grass cutters, as well as other tractor attachments and implements; hedgerow cutters, industrial grass mowers, and agricultural seedbed preparation cultivators; self-propelled sprayers and multi-drive load-carrying vehicles; cutting blades; front-end loaders, backhoes, attachments, and parts; hydraulic and mechanical boom mowers; and vacuum trucks, high pressure cleaning systems, and trenchers. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Seguin, Texas.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; snow and silage blowers; and after-market service parts under the ArtÂ’s-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by ArtÂ’s-Way brands. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells swine buildings and complex containment research laboratories, as well as research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, and polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools. The company markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, direct sales, and original equipment manufacturer sales channels worldwide. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.