Contrasting of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Both Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 22.24M -1.19 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.00 3.81M 9.86 1.30

Demonstrates Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies Inc. 306,336,088.15% -135.5% -73.9% Aviat Networks Inc. 27,810,218.98% 9.5% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aviat Networks Inc. has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akoustis Technologies Inc. are 12.8 and 12.7 respectively. Its competitor Aviat Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Akoustis Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aviat Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akoustis Technologies Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.4% and 57.1% respectively. Insiders held 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aviat Networks Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25%

For the past year Akoustis Technologies Inc. has 17.1% stronger performance while Aviat Networks Inc. has -3.25% weaker performance.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.