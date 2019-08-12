Contrasting of Akorn Inc. (AKRX) and Its Rivals

As Drugs – Generic company, Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Akorn Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2% of Akorn Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Akorn Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Akorn Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Akorn Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.50 2.50 2.61 2.63

$5.33 is the consensus price target of Akorn Inc., with a potential upside of 77.67%. The potential upside of the rivals is 99.40%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Akorn Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Akorn Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akorn Inc. 0.81% -28.19% 34.78% -8.6% -79.68% 9.73% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Akorn Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akorn Inc. are 3.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Akorn Inc.’s competitors have 4.81 and 4.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akorn Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akorn Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.85 shows that Akorn Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akorn Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.71 which is 71.40% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Akorn Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Akorn Inc.’s peers beat Akorn Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.