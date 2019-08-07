Contrasting of Akorn Inc. (AKRX) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn Inc. 4 0.57 N/A -3.65 0.00 Catalent Inc. 46 3.25 N/A 0.99 56.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akorn Inc. and Catalent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Akorn Inc. and Catalent Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

Akorn Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. Catalent Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

Akorn Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Catalent Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Akorn Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Catalent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Akorn Inc. and Catalent Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Catalent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Akorn Inc. has a 77.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.33. Competitively Catalent Inc. has a consensus price target of $55.33, with potential upside of 0.13%. The results provided earlier shows that Akorn Inc. appears more favorable than Catalent Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of Akorn Inc. shares and 0% of Catalent Inc. shares. About 2% of Akorn Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Catalent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akorn Inc. 0.81% -28.19% 34.78% -8.6% -79.68% 9.73% Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17%

For the past year Akorn Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catalent Inc.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats Akorn Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.