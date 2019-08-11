Contrasting of Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.72 N/A -0.85 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 302 6.43 N/A 8.84 38.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akers Biosciences Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Akers Biosciences Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

Akers Biosciences Inc. has a -0.87 beta, while its volatility is 187.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. The Cooper Companies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Akers Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akers Biosciences Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

On the other hand, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s potential downside is -4.81% and its average price target is $320.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of Akers Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Akers Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57%

For the past year Akers Biosciences Inc. has -62.83% weaker performance while The Cooper Companies Inc. has 32.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors The Cooper Companies Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.