Contrasting of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 35.74M -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 36,389,921.52% 0% 0% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,507,657.83% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 104.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.