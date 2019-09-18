Contrasting of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

This is a contrast between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|7
|16.55
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Akero Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
