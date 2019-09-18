Contrasting of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

This is a contrast between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.55 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akero Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.