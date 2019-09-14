Contrasting of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

This is a contrast between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 21.26 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 43% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.