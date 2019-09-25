Contrasting of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 65.48% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 88.1%. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.