Contrasting of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Since Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.12 N/A -2.40 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.48 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Risk and Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $15.67, with potential upside of 272.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.7% and 4.6%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.