Contrasting of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.69 N/A -2.54 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.23 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.39 shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2 which is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 293.12%. On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 272.48% and its consensus target price is $13.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Seres Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.