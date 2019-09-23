Contrasting of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.83 N/A -2.54 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.62 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk & Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.39 and it happens to be 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 284.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 99.8% respectively. About 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.