Contrasting of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.12 N/A -2.40 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.94 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.67, while its potential upside is 272.21%. On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 650.75% and its consensus target price is $25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.7% and 22.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 18.53% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.