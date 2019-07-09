Contrasting of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.07 N/A -2.40 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.25 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 281.27% and an $15.67 average price target. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s average price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 192.11%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.