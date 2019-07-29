Contrasting of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.96 N/A -2.40 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.31 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Risk & Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ChromaDex Corporation’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival ChromaDex Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. ChromaDex Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 302.83% at a $15.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.6% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ChromaDex Corporation

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.