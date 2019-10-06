Contrasting of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)

We will be contrasting the differences between Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 20 -0.14 15.28M -1.88 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 77,093,844.60% -54.6% -42.3% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares and 99.7% of Loxo Oncology Inc. shares. About 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Loxo Oncology Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.