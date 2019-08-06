Contrasting of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 8.60 N/A -1.88 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s average target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 246.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Genfit SA has weaker performance than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.