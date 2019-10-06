Contrasting of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 20 -0.14 15.28M -1.88 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.75M -2.19 0.00

Demonstrates Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 77,093,844.60% -54.6% -42.3% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 78,334,825.43% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 70.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 17.4%. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 75.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -28.23% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.