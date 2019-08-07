Contrasting of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|31.90
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
Demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Akari Therapeutics Plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Volatility & Risk
Akari Therapeutics Plc’s volatility measures that it’s 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its -2.8 beta. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.17 beta.
Liquidity
1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc. Its rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40.5, while its potential upside is 55.35%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Akari Therapeutics Plc and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 0% respectively. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was less bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 7 of the 8 factors.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
