Contrasting of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

This is a contrast between Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Personalis Inc. 22 12.30 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akari Therapeutics Plc and Personalis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Akari Therapeutics Plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Personalis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 48.6%. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.