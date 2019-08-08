Contrasting of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

As Biotechnology companies, Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and OncoCyte Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -2.8 shows that Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OncoCyte Corporation has a 4.96 beta and it is 396.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and OncoCyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 31.2%. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 6 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.