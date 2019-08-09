Contrasting of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc has 4.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Akari Therapeutics Plc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367.00% -151.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Akari Therapeutics Plc and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Akari Therapeutics Plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

The potential upside of the competitors is 139.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Akari Therapeutics Plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has weaker performance than Akari Therapeutics Plc’s peers.

Liquidity

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Volatility and Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -2.8. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Akari Therapeutics Plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc’s peers beat Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.