Contrasting of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Akari Therapeutics Plc has 4.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Akari Therapeutics Plc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367.00%
|-151.70%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Akari Therapeutics Plc and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Akari Therapeutics Plc and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.89
|2.70
|2.86
The potential upside of the competitors is 139.13%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Akari Therapeutics Plc and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
Liquidity
Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Volatility and Risk
Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -2.8. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Akari Therapeutics Plc does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc’s peers beat Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
