Contrasting of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 8.78 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akari Therapeutics Plc and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -2.8. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $157.5 consensus price target and a 156.64% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.