Contrasting of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.27 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akari Therapeutics Plc and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc is 461.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -3.61 beta. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was more bullish than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.