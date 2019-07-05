Contrasting of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)

We are comparing Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.40 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Risk & Volatility

A -3.61 beta means Akari Therapeutics Plc’s volatility is 461.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Akari Therapeutics Plc and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.67, with potential upside of 29.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 70.6%. Insiders held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 92.36% stronger performance while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.