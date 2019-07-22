Contrasting of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

This is a contrast between Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 93.04 N/A -7.88 0.00

Demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Akari Therapeutics Plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk & Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s current beta is -3.61 and it happens to be 461.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $127, which is potential 68.50% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akari Therapeutics Plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 89.3% respectively. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 57.08%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 92.36% stronger performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.