Contrasting of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. 89 1.75 160.54M 2.13 41.36 Qutoutiao Inc. 4 0.00 66.31M -1.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Akamai Technologies Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akamai Technologies Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 180,017,941.24% 10.8% 6.5% Qutoutiao Inc. 1,591,580,059.05% -256.2% -99.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akamai Technologies Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Qutoutiao Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qutoutiao Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Akamai Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $88, and a -3.19% downside potential. On the other hand, Qutoutiao Inc.’s potential upside is 268.42% and its consensus price target is $14. The information presented earlier suggests that Qutoutiao Inc. looks more robust than Akamai Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.1% of Qutoutiao Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Akamai Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29% Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Qutoutiao Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Qutoutiao Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.