Contrasting of Aircastle Limited (AYR) and Its Rivals

As Rental & Leasing Services company, Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aircastle Limited has 60.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.1% of Aircastle Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.73% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aircastle Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aircastle Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Aircastle Limited and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aircastle Limited N/A 20 7.12 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Aircastle Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Aircastle Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aircastle Limited 2 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.50 1.58 2.47

With average target price of $19, Aircastle Limited has a potential downside of -7.95%. The competitors have a potential upside of -14.32%. Given Aircastle Limited’s competitors higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aircastle Limited has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aircastle Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aircastle Limited -3.08% -2.53% 3.18% -0.29% 1.17% 20.59% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year Aircastle Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Aircastle Limited has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aircastle Limited’s competitors are 52.95% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Dividends

Aircastle Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aircastle Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.