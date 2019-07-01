Contrasting of Aircastle Limited (AYR) and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI). The two are both Rental & Leasing Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aircastle Limited 20 1.87 N/A 2.92 6.76 Herc Holdings Inc. 39 0.66 N/A 1.79 23.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aircastle Limited and Herc Holdings Inc. Herc Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Aircastle Limited. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Aircastle Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) and Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aircastle Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Herc Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2%

Analyst Recommendations

Aircastle Limited and Herc Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aircastle Limited 2 0 0 1.00 Herc Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Aircastle Limited is $19, with potential downside of -10.92%. Competitively the consensus target price of Herc Holdings Inc. is $51, which is potential 10.06% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Herc Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Aircastle Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aircastle Limited and Herc Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60% and 96.7% respectively. About 1.8% of Aircastle Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Herc Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aircastle Limited 0.51% -1.94% -3.94% -0.2% -11.6% 14.44% Herc Holdings Inc. -0.86% -1.03% 0.93% 8.65% -27.53% 59.02%

For the past year Aircastle Limited has weaker performance than Herc Holdings Inc.

Summary

Herc Holdings Inc. beats Aircastle Limited on 10 of the 12 factors.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment, and agriculture markets, as well as refineries and petrochemicals through its sales team, as well as through trade shows and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 270 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.