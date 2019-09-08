Contrasting of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) and Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) and Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). The two are both Air Delivery & Freight Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group Inc. 22 1.04 N/A 1.13 20.70 Radiant Logistics Inc. 6 0.25 N/A 0.27 20.64

In table 1 we can see Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Radiant Logistics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Radiant Logistics Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Air Transport Services Group Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Radiant Logistics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Radiant Logistics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0.00% 17.6% 3.7% Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Air Transport Services Group Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Radiant Logistics Inc.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Radiant Logistics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Radiant Logistics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Radiant Logistics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 51.3%. About 3.1% of Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 27.81% of Radiant Logistics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Transport Services Group Inc. -4.58% -3.92% 0.73% 0% 5.91% 2.19% Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.37% -13.13% -17.44% 11.59% 39.34% 29.18%

For the past year Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Radiant Logistics Inc.

Summary

Air Transport Services Group Inc. beats Radiant Logistics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions. The company offers its services to the consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.