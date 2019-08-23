Contrasting of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) and Its Rivals

As Air Delivery & Freight Services company, Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.77% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Air Transport Services Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Air Transport Services Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0.00% 17.60% 3.70% Industry Average 3.13% 31.27% 8.05%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Air Transport Services Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group Inc. N/A 23 20.70 Industry Average 424.28M 13.56B 33.31

Air Transport Services Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Air Transport Services Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 4.00 2.54

$28 is the average price target of Air Transport Services Group Inc., with a potential upside of 40.99%. The potential upside of the peers is 75.20%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Air Transport Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Air Transport Services Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Transport Services Group Inc. -4.58% -3.92% 0.73% 0% 5.91% 2.19% Industry Average 3.24% 8.20% 4.45% 10.47% 8.91% 16.06%

For the past year Air Transport Services Group Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Air Transport Services Group Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s competitors have 1.64 and 1.51 for Current and Quick Ratio. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.47 which is 47.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Air Transport Services Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Air Transport Services Group Inc.