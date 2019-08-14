Contrasting of Air T Inc. (AIRT) and Its Rivals

Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) is a company in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Air T Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.77% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Air T Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Air T Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air T Inc. 0.00% 5.20% 1.20% Industry Average 3.13% 31.27% 8.05%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Air T Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Air T Inc. N/A 19 41.05 Industry Average 424.28M 13.56B 33.31

Air T Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Air T Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Air T Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air T Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.50 4.80 2.64

The potential upside of the competitors is 76.51%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Air T Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air T Inc. 1.84% 0.46% -8.52% -0.92% -20.38% 7.57% Industry Average 3.24% 8.20% 4.45% 10.47% 8.91% 16.06%

For the past year Air T Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Air T Inc. are 1.4 and 0.8. Competitively, Air T Inc.’s rivals have 1.64 and 1.51 for Current and Quick Ratio. Air T Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Air T Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Air T Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, Air T Inc.’s rivals are 47.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Air T Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Air T Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Air T Inc.