Contrasting of Air T Inc. (AIRT) and Its Rivals

Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) is a company in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
18.9% of Air T Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.77% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Air T Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Air T Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Air T Inc.
|0.00%
|5.20%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|3.13%
|31.27%
|8.05%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Air T Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Air T Inc.
|N/A
|19
|41.05
|Industry Average
|424.28M
|13.56B
|33.31
Air T Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Air T Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Air T Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Air T Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.33
|2.50
|4.80
|2.64
The potential upside of the competitors is 76.51%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Air T Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Air T Inc.
|1.84%
|0.46%
|-8.52%
|-0.92%
|-20.38%
|7.57%
|Industry Average
|3.24%
|8.20%
|4.45%
|10.47%
|8.91%
|16.06%
For the past year Air T Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Air T Inc. are 1.4 and 0.8. Competitively, Air T Inc.’s rivals have 1.64 and 1.51 for Current and Quick Ratio. Air T Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Air T Inc.
Risk and Volatility
Air T Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, Air T Inc.’s rivals are 47.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.
Dividends
Air T Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Air T Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Air T Inc.
