Contrasting of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.35 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.11 shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

$33 is Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 44.86%. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.83 average price target and a 60.83% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that United Therapeutics Corporation appears more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than United Therapeutics Corporation

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.