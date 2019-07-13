Contrasting of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 90 53.94 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.23 beta. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

$36 is Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 89.47%. Competitively the average price target of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $95.79, which is potential -2.30% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.