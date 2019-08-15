Contrasting of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

This is a contrast between Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 10.77 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of -0.11 and its 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pfenex Inc.’s 2.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Pfenex Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.