Contrasting of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

We are contrasting Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.11 beta indicates that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.15 beta and it is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 45.63% at a $33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 35.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.