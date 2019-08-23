Contrasting of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and IMV Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 85.95%. Meanwhile, IMV Inc.’s average price target is $11.25, while its potential upside is 286.60%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and IMV Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 19.5%. Insiders held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than IMV Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors IMV Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.