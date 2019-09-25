Contrasting of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 35.80 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Morphic Holding Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 517.28%. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc.’s consensus price target is $32, while its potential upside is 70.85%. The data provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 49.9% respectively. 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.