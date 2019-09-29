Contrasting of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.37 16.88M -2.11 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 0.00 39.49M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,129,431,058.41% -136.5% -93.5% ChromaDex Corporation 967,678,698.33% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 504.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 18.5%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.