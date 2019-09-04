Contrasting of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 19 65.24 N/A -0.41 0.00 Lyft Inc. 60 4.58 N/A -6.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

Competitively the average price target of Lyft Inc. is $74.36, which is potential 63.72% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares and 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares. Insiders held 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are Lyft Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Lyft Inc.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.