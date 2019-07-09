Contrasting of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 22.23 N/A -5.99 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 8.90 N/A -2.80 0.00

Demonstrates Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Volatility and Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.32 beta. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival NanoString Technologies Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $75, while its potential upside is 70.96%. Competitively NanoString Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, with potential upside of 2.58%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.