Contrasting of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 21.68 N/A -5.99 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 54.7%. About 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.