Contrasting of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 21.34 N/A -5.99 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 71.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.1% respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.