Contrasting of Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 23 4.57 N/A -0.56 0.00 Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.30 N/A -6.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agilysys Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agilysys Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1% Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68%

Risk and Volatility

Agilysys Inc.’s 0.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marin Software Incorporated has beta of 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agilysys Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3. Competitively, Marin Software Incorporated has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Agilysys Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Agilysys Inc. is $25.5, with potential downside of -8.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.3% of Agilysys Inc. shares and 35% of Marin Software Incorporated shares. 2.9% are Agilysys Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. has 71.06% stronger performance while Marin Software Incorporated has -62.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Agilysys Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.