Contrasting of Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 21 4.04 N/A -0.56 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.48 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Agilysys Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.31 shows that Agilysys Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Castlight Health Inc. has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agilysys Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Castlight Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Agilysys Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Agilysys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.95% and an $25.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Castlight Health Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 184.81% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Castlight Health Inc. seems more appealing than Agilysys Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Agilysys Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 76.9%. Agilysys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 2.4% are Castlight Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. has 71.06% stronger performance while Castlight Health Inc. has -25.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Castlight Health Inc.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.